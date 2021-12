Zimbabwe has identified 50 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, deputy health minister John Mangwiro said on Friday, as the government announced it would start offering booster shots to frontline workers, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses. Most of the Omicron cases were detected at a teacher training college as well as the country’s under-17 football team that was due to participate at a regional tournament, Mangwiro told reporters.

Source: Zimbabwe says country has identified 50 cases of Omicron

“From the outbreak that we detected from Masvingo Teachers College and the Under 17 soccer team, we took 20 samples from the college and 22 samples from the soccer team, they all tested positive for the Omicron variant,” he said, adding that the other 8 cases were found in random samples. (Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Promit Mukherjee)