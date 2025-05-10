Source: Zimbabwe sees sharp rise in malaria cases-Xinhua

HARARE (Xinhua) — The Zimbabwean government on Friday expressed deep concern over the sharp rise in malaria cases across the country, with cases increasing by 180 percent in the first 17 weeks of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

“From Week 1 to Week 17, cumulative malaria cases have increased by 180 percent, rising from 21,309 in 2024 to 59,647 in 2025. Malaria-related deaths have also increased by 218 percent, from 45 in 2024 to 143 in 2025,” the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in a statement.

The health ministry attributed the increase to a combination of environmental and behavioral factors.

“Increased rainfall, humidity, and temperatures have created favorable conditions for mosquito breeding. At the same time, more people are engaging in outdoor activities such as artisanal mining, farming, tobacco curing, and cross-border trading, particularly from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” said the ministry.

“Many of these activities take place in remote areas where access to health services is limited, leading to delays in treatment and an increase in fatalities,” it added.

The health ministry reminded the public that the country is currently in a high malaria transmission period and urged those experiencing malaria symptoms, such as fever, chills, and sweating, to seek testing and treatment within 24 hours from their nearest health facility.