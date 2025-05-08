Source: Zimbabwe Set for Historic Home Season: Will Welcome Back Cricketing Giants – Forbes Africa
Zimbabwe is now set for one of its biggest cricket seasons in over two decades.
There was a time not so long ago when cricket in Zimbabwe was deep in the doldrums, with the national team battling for fixtures against quality opponents and financial issues curtailing the progress of the game in the country.
But the last while has seen a gradual turnaround in fortunes and Zimbabwe is now set for one of its biggest seasons in over two decades, with South Africa and New Zealand both coming to play multi-format matches in the country.
South Africa have not toured Zimbabwe since 2014, while New Zealand were last there in 2016, so the return of two of the biggest names in global cricket will certainly be welcome.
“This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world’s cricketing powerhouses,” Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni says.
“Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I Tri-Series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe.”
South Africa arrive first and play two Tests in Bulawayo from June 28 onwards. It will be a warm-up for the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, which begins the Proteas with an away series in Pakistan in October.
New Zealand then join the party for a Twenty20 International Tri-Series, where each team plays the other twice, with all the games being staged in Harare.
The two teams that accrue the most points from those games will play a final on July 26.
New Zealand will then stay on for two tests against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
Having already hosted Afghanistan and Ireland in Test this year, it will be the first time since 2001 that Zimbabwe will play six games in the longest format at home in a calendar year.
Back then, they hosted two tests each against India, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh in a matter of months in what was a different time for the sport in the country before its decline.
Before this year’s incoming tour, Zimbabwe have also been granted a one-off Test in England from May 22-25. It is the first time they play a five-day game in England since 2003 and just the fifth time ever.
International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah recently visited Zimbabwe and was positive about the country’s future.
“I think Zimbabwe has the potential to go back to top performance like in the early 1990s,” Shah said.
