News and Press Release in English on Zimbabwe about Health and Epidemic; published on 15 Jan 2024 by ECHO
Source: Zimbabwe – Surge in the number of Cholera cases (DG ECHO, MOHCC, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2024) – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb
- As of 10 January, Zimbabwe has recorded 16,815 suspected cholera cases, 2,019 confirmed cases, 67 confirmed deaths and 308 suspected deaths. The case fatality rate is 2.2%.
- In the first week of January, a total of 1,473 new suspected cholera cases were reported from eight provinces. This shows a 76.4% increase from 835 cases reported in the previous two weeks.
- Though all 10 provinces have reported cholera cases, three provinces (Harare, Manicaland, and Masvingo) account for approximately 89.9% of all reported cases. It can be explained by the increased travel, mass gatherings, cooking, sharing of food that characterise the festive season and by the onset of heavy rains with flash floods in some locations.
- Schools have reopened on 9 January despite requests for postponement from teachers’ unions and parents’ associations.
