Zimbabwe team’s schedule for engagements in Pakistan has been released

The Zimbabwean cricket team will have to spend October 21-27 in quarantine in Islamabad, according to sources here.

The team will practice at the International Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi during the quarantine.

A schedule has been issued in this regard, stating that the team will practice in the stadium daily from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sources told The Zimbabwean, the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will start on October 30 at the Rawalpindi Stadium. The second ODI will be played on November 1 and the third ODI will be played on November 3 at the Rawalpindi Stadium

The Zimbabwe cricket team will reach Lahore on November 5. The first T20 match will be played on November 7, the second on November 9 and the last T20 match on November 10. The team will then return to Zimbabwe on November 12.

