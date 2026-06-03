Source: Zimbabwe to reach 41 community radio stations – herald

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE is on track to have 41 licensed community radio stations by year-end, one of the highest figures in the region, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana has said.

This follows the gazetting of 18 additional stations, a move that expands the broadcasting footprint and signals a deliberate shift towards decentralising access to information.

Already, 22 community radio licences have been issued, with 14 stations on air, reaching an estimated two million to three million listeners in rural and underserved communities.

“This is not just about numbers; it is about giving a voice to every village, amplifying grassroots voices, and supporting initiatives in agriculture, health, education, and disaster management,” said Mr Mangwana in a speech read on his behalf by the ministry’s Director of Media and Information Services, Mr George Chisoko, at the Belated World Press Freedom Day Symposium held in Harare yesterday.

The Information Secretary said the expansion also aligns directly with the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

“NDS2 reinforces our collective efforts to develop a highly skilled, adaptable workforce capable of addressing modern challenges through improved communication.

“Quality writing, editing, and strategic messaging contribute significantly to the ‘image-building’ pillar of NDS2.

“In this regard, I am proud to note that the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services co-chairs the NDS2 thematic cluster on Image Building, International Relations and Trade.

“This role is not a ceremonial one. It is a strategic responsibility. As I have previously stressed, branding Zimbabwe positively is not just a public relations exercise; it is an economic strategy,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said it was imperative that Zimbabwe tells its own story, showcases its successes, and projects the opportunities that exist.

“A well-branded Zimbabwe attracts investors, tourists and partners, creating the socio-economic momentum needed to achieve our development goals,” he said.

“In today’s digital age, technological advancements—particularly artificial intelligence—have revolutionised how we write, edit and distribute content. AI tools can enhance efficiency and consistency, but they also raise important questions about authenticity, accuracy and integrity.

“As responsible content producers, journalists and editors, it is imperative that we verify and review AI-generated content before dissemination.

“Our role extends beyond mere convenience; we are the custodians of truth and trust.”

Mr Mangwana said the Zimbabwe Media Policy 2025–2030 embraces digital innovation, from AI to data-driven journalism, but always with the understanding that technology is a tool, not a replacement for human judgement and ethics.

“We must also confront the challenges of misinformation and disinformation that distort public understanding, online harassment that silences voices, and the pressure to publish quickly without adequate verification.

“In response, media organisations must strengthen editorial standards, support fact-checking, and correct errors openly and promptly.

“Media users, too, must be encouraged to practise media literacy so that citizens can distinguish verified information from claims designed to mislead,” he said.

Mr Mangwana then reaffirmed the Second Republic’s commitment to freedom of the press.

“Zimbabwe’s commitment to press freedom is firmly grounded in our constitutional values and reinforced by landmark legislative reforms, including the Freedom of Information Act, the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act, and the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

“These laws have broadened access to information held by Government entities and established a robust regulatory framework.

“This commitment is most clearly articulated in the Zimbabwe Media Policy 2025–2030, launched by His Excellency President Mnangagwa on May 28, 2025,” he said.