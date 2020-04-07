Source: Zimbabwe turns to traditional healers in COVID-19 fight – NewsDay Zimbabwe

A traditional healer has joined the COVID-19 fight as the number of confirmed cases has risen to 10 in Zimbabwe.

Kenneth Chivizhe, a registered traditional practitioner, is said to have a herbal product that can help COVID-19 patients.

This was revealed in a communique to City of Harare health director, Prosper Chonzi by Onias Ndoro the director of the traditional medicines in the Health ministry.

Ndoro asked Chonzi to assist Chivizhe reach out to patients willing to try his medicine.

“Kenneth Chivizhe has herbal medicine to alleviate symptoms related to COVID-19.

“Please note this is by consent and choice of patients,” he wrote.

Ndoro also highlighted the government wanted to monitor the response of volunteering patients.

Many people on social media, however, expressed varied opinions on the matter after the letter circulated on some platforms.

Meanwhile the Health ministry on Tuesday night confirmed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 10 after a Zimbabwean who had travelled to the UK tested positive.

The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 13 samples yesterday.

The 24-year old Harare resident had returned from the United Kingdom two weeks ago.

Following an alert call at her home the local rapid response team visited her to assess her family and samples were taken for COVID-19 testing.

The ministry said the patient is under self isolation at home and is clinically stable.

To date the country has only recorded one death while all the other confirmed cases are being managed from home.

The ministry said it was using geospatial systems to map all the known contacts of these cases for active contact.

“The local health care workers continue to monitor and provide the essential clinical management support for all the 9 patients,” said the ministry