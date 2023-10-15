Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 14th October 2023

Another virtual Vigil today continues our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. Our virtual Vigil activists today were Simbarashe Jingo, Richard Munyama and Lynett Chido Tsoka who all kindly contributed to Vigil funds. They carried placards showing their anger at Zanu PF, the corrupt and abusive ruling party: ‘Down with Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF – money launderers’, ’43 year of Zimbabwe independence: 43 years of economic mismanagement, 43 years of human rights abuses by Zanu PF’ and ‘Cruel corrupt Mnangagwa must go’. For photos, see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720311930328.

Events and Notices:

ROHR general members’ meeting. Saturday 21st October from 11 am. Venue: Royal Festival Hall. Contact: Ephraim Tapa 07940793090.

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 21 st October from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us. The Vigil's book 'Zimbabwe Emergency' is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe's work in Zimbabwe.

