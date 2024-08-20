Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 17th August 2024
https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/53930344557/sizes/m/
More than 120 activists have been arbitrarily arrested and are currently in prison for just being seen together. According to a well-known activist based in Bulawayo, tensions amid fears of a planned a uprising on the side-lines of the SADC summit have reached boiling point such that police and soldiers on patrol are now treating with suspicion any 2 or more people moving together. Zimbabwe is currently under a brutal military dictatorship. Those at the Vigil were concerned that the SADC summit was a significant milestone in trashing democracy in Zimbabwe and within the regional bloc.
Some Vigil activists wondered why the opposition in Zimbabwe naively turned to SADC following the sham 2023 election, when they fully knew this was a body in place to look after the interests of its membership, the presidents. Others questioned the wisdom of the opposition giving false hope to the people of Zimbabwe by suggesting that SADC would bring relief to the suffering masses through a rerun of the disputed election.
With Mnangagwa now Chair of the SADC bloc, where is the opposition going to turn? Surely, that puts to bed any question of legitimacy around Mnangagwa and his regime. It is not surprising that Mnangagwa is on record as declaring ‘2030 ndinenge ndichipo’ (I’ll still be in power come 2030). Zimbabwe desperately needs a new beginning, a new agenda and a new leadership.
Thanks to those who came today: Delice Gavazah, Charles Kanyimo, Chantelle Manyande, Chester Manyande, Margaret Manyande, Philip Maponga, Mashama Mazise and Ephraim Tapa. For photos, check: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720319611665.
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.
