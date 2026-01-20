Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 17th January 2026
https://www.flickr.com/photos/
Thanks to those who came today: Tadiwa Chinyanganya, Blessing Harry, Jonathan Kariwo, Philip Maponga, Patricia Masamba, Tanaka Mutukwa, Samantha Pfupajena, Ephraim Tapa and Tatenda Tsumba. Photos: https://www.flickr.
On 15 January 2026, Uganda went to the polls to elect its president and parliamentary representatives. This followed a spirited campaign from the opposition movement, with tens of thousands attending each of their rallies, far more than compared to the crowds attracted by the octogenarian President Museveni.
It would appear the massive show of support irked the President and his son, General Muhozi, as they deployed every trick in the book to thwart the people’s will. Opposition supporters were arbitrarily arrested, intimidated, and threatened while opposition leader Bobi Wine was repeatedly harassed, blocked, and terrorised by armed authorities as he crisscrossed the country in campaigns.
Days before the election, the Internet was shut down nationally. The voting process itself was marred by technical glitches, unexplained delays, and voter manipulation, among other things.
Amid allegations of massive rigging and rampant electoral malpractices, the state controlled electoral commission gave the victory to Museveni. AU observers congratulated Museveni whilst expressing concern over the dark cloud and manner in which the election was conducted.
All well-choreographed to mirror the Zimbabwe experience. Wither Africa!
The international community was not alone in condemning the stolen election, which was also rightly condemned by vigil activists. Africa, like Zimbabwe, needs new leaders, a changed mindset!
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 7th February from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
- Vigil : https ://www.facebook.
com/zimbabwevigil
- ROHR: https://www.facebook.
com/Restoration-of-Human- Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe- International-370825706588551/
- ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/
pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum- ZAF/490257051027515
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.
COMMENTS