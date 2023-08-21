Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 19th August 2023

A good attendance at the last Vigil before the Zimbabwe elections. Our activists were asked their opinion on the upcoming elections. This was summed up in one word ‘rigged’. Two of our activists submitted their opinions. Simbarashe Jingo comments on the lack of transparency and credibility of the Zimbabwe elections, check: https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-opinion-sc-columnist-byo-234533.html. Chido Makawa is concerned at the violence leading up to the election and agrees that the election is already rigged, check: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/1285-elections-august-2023.

The opinions of our activists is confirmed by an article in the UK Sunday Times today in which Mnangagwa is cited as worse than Mugabe. It comments: ‘the early indications of intimidation and ballot rigging have struck even those accustomed to violent, rigged elections as unusually brazen’. See: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/1286-zimbabwe-election-crocodile-fights-dirty-in-rigged-vote.

Thanks to those who came today: Kudzai Chikowore, Heather Chitate, Leslie Gakanje, Blessing Harry, Simbarashe Jingo, Basil Kamombe, Jonathan Kariwo, Chido Makawa, David Makuyana, B Mangera, Philip Maponga, Mashama Mazise, Locadia Meda, Victor Mhlaba, Jenatry Muranganwa, Tapiwa Muskwe. Vincent Panashe and Rose Benton. Special thanks to Kudzai Chikowore and Locadia Media who brought the Vigil paraphernalia by public transport. Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720310627469.

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 2nd September from 2 – 5 pm.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way.

The Vigil's book 'Zimbabwe Emergency' is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved.



