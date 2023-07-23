Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 22nd July 2023

Today’s virtual Vigil continues our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe and the increasing violence by the Zanu PF regime against the opposition as the 2023 elections in Zimbabwe approach. With the European Union Election Observation Mission in Zimbabwe (see: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/eeas/zimbabwe-european-union-deploys-election-observation-mission_en), our virtual Vigil activists hoped that pre-election violence in Zimbabwe particularly voter intimidation in rural areas would be reduced.

Our virtual Vigil activists today were Lilian Kanyasa, Henry Makovere and Gladman Musiyazvinga who kindly contributed to Vigil funds. For photos, see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720309945762.

Events and Notices:

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 5 th August from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 5 th August from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

The Vigil's book 'Zimbabwe Emergency' is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe's work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.

