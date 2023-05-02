Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 29th April 2023

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/52858065272/sizes/m/

After a cold and wet Spring, the Vigil met on a lovely warm day outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. This was outside of our normal pattern of meeting on the first and third Saturdays of each month because King Charles’s coronation on 6th May will mean that we will be unable to meet in central London on the first Saturday in May.

Our activists discussed the forthcoming ROHR fundraising walk on 20th May. See our ‘Events and Notices’ section for more information.

Thanks to those who came: Enniah Dube, Jonathan Kariwo, Patricia Masamba, Mashama Mazise, Locadia Meda, Ephraim Tapa and Rose Benton. For photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720307916653.

For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.

Events and Notices:

ROHR Fundraising Walk for a Free, Fair and Credible Election in Zimbabwe . Saturday 20 th May. ROHR UK chapter will embark on a 13-mile sponsored walk, starting at Leytonstone at 9 am and ending at the Vigil, to raise funds for voter registration mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation.

. Saturday 20 May. ROHR UK chapter will embark on a 13-mile sponsored walk, starting at Leytonstone at 9 am and ending at the Vigil, to raise funds for voter registration mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation. Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 20th May from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

Mike Campbell Foundation Event: 2023 Breakthrough Zimbabwe Election? Seeds of Hope! Tuesday 20th June at 7.15 pm. Venue: Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AR. For tickets and information: https://event.bookitbee.com/44184/2023-breakthrough-zimbabwe-election-seeds-of-hope. The event will be chaired by Baroness Kate Hoey. Potential speakers: Dr Theo de Jager – Chairman of the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI). Hopewell Chin’ono – An award-winning documentary filmmaker and international journalist. Advocate Fadzayi Mahere – A prominent Zimbabwean lawyer who currently serves as the national spokesperson for the main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change and Ben Freeth MBE.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us. The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.

is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon. Facebook pages:

Vigil : https ://www.facebook.com/zimbabwevigil

ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/

ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum-ZAF/490257051027515