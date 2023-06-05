Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 3rd June 2023

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/52949701246/sizes/m/

Central London was quiet because of yet another rail strike. With the announcement that the Zimbabwean general election would take place on 23 August, Vigil activists discussed the outcome and it was felt that once again this election would be rigged and the result of a Zanu PF victory was a foregone conclusion. Also discussed was the possibility that the Vigil would hold a mock election as it has done in the past. Thanks to those who came today: Enniah Dube, Jonathan Kariwo, Enety Linda, Charity Mahuni, Locadia Meda, Gladman Musiyazvinga, Shingai Musiyazvinga, Ephraim Tapa and Rose Benton. Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720308800196.

For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website.

Events and Notices:

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 17 th June from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

Saturday 17 June from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run. Mike Campbell Foundation Event: 2023 Breakthrough Zimbabwe Election? Seeds of Hope! Tuesday 20 th June at 7.15 pm. Venue: Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AR. For tickets and information: https://event.bookitbee.com/44184/2023-breakthrough-zimbabwe-election-seeds-of-hope . The event will be chaired by Baroness Kate Hoey. Potential speakers: Dr Theo de Jager – Chairman of the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI). Hopewell Chin’ono – An award-winning documentary filmmaker and international journalist and Ben Freeth MBE.

Tuesday 20 June at 7.15 pm. Venue: Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AR. For tickets and information: https://event.bookitbee.com/44184/2023-breakthrough-zimbabwe-election-seeds-of-hope The event will be chaired by Baroness Kate Hoey. Potential speakers: Dr Theo de Jager – Chairman of the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI). Hopewell Chin’ono – An award-winning documentary filmmaker and international journalist and Ben Freeth MBE. The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us. The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.

is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon. Facebook pages:

Vigil : https ://www.facebook.com/zimbabwevigil

ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/

ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum-ZAF/490257051027515