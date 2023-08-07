Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 5th August 2023

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/53097359454/sizes/m/

A good attendance today despite the soaking weather. Our activists had to ring the water out of our banners. It was good to have with us Jenatry Muranganwa, one of our most active members over the years. His energetic singing and dancing drew a lot of attention from passers-by. There was gloom about the impending elections. It was felt that once again the elections would be massively rigged by Zanu PF and Zimbabwe would continue to be ruled by a criminal mafia of gold smugglers and money launderers.

Thanks to those who came today: Delice Gavazah, Lilian Kanyasa, Jonathan Kariwo, Henry Makobere, Irene Manhunzi, Philip Maponga, Eness Mapungwana, Gladys Munemo, Jenatry Muranganwa, Ephraim Tapa and Rose Benton. Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720310291022.

Events and Notices:

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 19th August from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

The Vigil's book 'Zimbabwe Emergency' is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe's work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.

is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon. Facebook pages:

