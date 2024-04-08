Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 6th April 2024
This Saturday, the Zimbabwe Vigil in London roared into life in reminiscence of the good old days. Many activists attended to keep the Zimbabwe problem alive to the international community.
Activists expressed dismay at the continued politically motivated killings of perceived government opponents and unarmed civilians. Of equal concern was the removal from remand of 13 ZANU-PF activists at the end of March 2024, who were charged with violence against CCC activists leading to the death in August 2023 of Tinashe Chitsunge, a CCC activist.
This continues to demonstrate that the Zimbabwe judiciary is captured by ZANU-PF as perpetrators of human rights abuses enjoy full protection from the courts whilst the application of the rule of law remains partisan.
The killing of one other activist this week coincided with the launch of the new currency in Zimbabwe, the ZiG, to replace the now worthless RTGS/bond note.
Activists expressed dismay at the never-ending circus surrounding currency launches in Zimbabwe. They reminded themselves of the infamous bearer cheque and the bond note during Mugabe’s reign, then the RTGS and now the ZiG, summing up that this was all an excuse to print paper money and steal from the poor.
Activists vowed never to let the Mnangagwa regime’s excesses go unchallenged. ‘We will remain here, raising awareness until Zimbabwe is free from human rights abuse, corruption and economic mismanagement’, one said with all in agreement.
The Vigil was buoyed up by the attendance of one of its founders, Patson Muzuwa, who travelled all the way from up North despite health challenges. As usual, Patson’s drumming and singing energised those gathered.
Worth mentioning also was Shepherd Gandanga who arrived in London early to start-up the vigil. Shepherd is the son of the late ROHR Zimbabwe National Co-ordinator Tichanzii Gandanga, Shepherd shared how he was involved in the campaign for greater democracy, teaching village heads on being non-partisan and the youth on the need for peaceful campaigns during the August 2023 elections. He had to leave Zimbabwe for his safety.
Phillip Maponga, Jonathan Kariwo, Simbarashe Jingo, and Blessing Harry also arrived early to set up. Thanks to all those who came: Nigel Benyure, Evelyn Chigaro, Shepherd Gandanga, Blessing Harry, Simbarashe Jingo, Jonathan Kariwo, Memory Kishindo, Greatman Makipe, Daisy Mandianike, Tendai Mapfumo, Philip Maponga, Maggie Maripakwenda, Mellisa Mbavarira, Kelvin Mhlanga, Mildred Mhlanga, Jane Mundangepfupfu, Promise Musemwa, Mary Muteyerwa, Patson Muzuwa, Ephraim Tapa and Petty Zinamba. For photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720316063728/.
