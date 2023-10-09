Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 7th October 2023

Another Vigil today continues our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe. We are in our 21st year of protest and are saddened that human rights abuses and lack of democracy are still causing so much pain to our compatriots in Zimbabwe.

Our activists continued their discussion on the recent fraudulent elections. They noted the AU, SADC and western observer missions’ adverse preliminary reports on the Zimbabwe elections and outcomes and expressed frustrations that those in Zimbabwe could do nothing to remove the dictatorship or reform it. They felt the few activists in the diaspora, who remained seized with the cause, should not give up. Hence, all members present resolved to continue with the campaign despite the difficulties.

It was agreed that a meeting of ROHR, our partner organisation woud be held at the Royal Festival Hall at 11 am on Saturday 21st October ahead the next Vigil which would be help on the same day.

Thanks to those who came today: Kudzai Chikowore, Enniah Dube, Blessing Harry, Simbarashe Jingo, Chido Makawa, Heather Makawa Chitate, Philip Maponga, Patricia Masamba, Mashama Mazise, Locadia Meda, Richard Munyama and Ephraim Tapa. For photos, see: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720311773847.

Events and Notices:

· ROHR general members’ meeting. Saturday 21st October from 11 am. Venue: Royal Festival Hall. Contact: Ephraim Tapa 07940793090.

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 21 st October from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

Saturday 21 October from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run. The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

