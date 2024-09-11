Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 7th September 2024
As usual, a lot of encouragement came from passers-by and increasingly so, members of the Zimbabwe community – black and white. Curious young black Zimbabweans (who were either born or raised in the UK) would also stop by to enquire about the protest and the Zimbabwe human rights situation in general. They were dismayed that Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa was now a military state where the rule of the gun is the order of the day. Out of patriotism, they would vow to come and join in.
Meanwhile, the situation on the ground in Zimbabwe continues to worsen particularly for the vending community. Towards the run-up to the SADC summit, the regime adopted a cat and mouse approach to rid the capital of street vendors. To that end, Harare Municipality Police and the ZRP would gang up against the street vendor in the morning, afternoon, and evening. They would ambush the unsuspecting vendors, dispossess them of their wares, and throw them in their trucks never to be seen again. When vendors presented at police stations, police would profess ignorance.
One vendor had this to say, ‘ tanzwa nekumhanya everyday (we are tired of running away from police daily), they take everything to stock their tuckshops’. Another went further to say, ‘we no longer know where to turn to because the police are now the thieves, their first shift is to steal from us, the poor’. Another added, ‘Zimbabwe is not free, we can’t do anything or even protest, they are bloody killers!’.It is absurd that on the other end of the spectrum, filthy rich people who benefitted from government deals, are seen buying 3 expensive luxury cars for themself and their sons, all in one go. Cry Zimbabwe, whither my beloved country!
