Zimbabwe vision 2030 will require significant growth: World Bank

Zimbabwe is capable of achieving its ambitious target of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 if it undertakes major policy changes. The World Bank proposed six key pathways in its recently launched World Bank’s Zimbabwe Country Economic Memorandum, which aims at helping the country attain its goals. Some of the proposals include removing distortions and misallocations of resources, encouraging the formalisation of informal firms, and taking greater advantage of regional trade integration.
COMMENTS