Zimbabwe water shortage: The community that gets water from a cemetery 

0

As some wells dry up, the residents of Hopley, Zimbabwe, now draw water in a nearby graveyard.

Source: Zimbabwe water shortage: The community that gets water from a cemetery – BBC News

The residents of Hopley, a large settlement in the south of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, have had to take drastic measures to ensure they have access to water.

As community wells dry up, people have been forced to use a well situated in a nearby graveyard.

Contamination, from embalming fluids and decomposition, poses risks, but with experts saying rainfall will reduce a further 20%, water sources like this might be the community’s only choice.

BBC Africa’s Shingai Nyoko reports.

Related posts:

  1. Critically ill Zimbabwe’s health system is in ICU
  2. Graft costs Zim US$7bn — Speaker
  3. Wedza machete gang nabbed 
  4. China lectures Zimbabwe on environmental duty and transparency after permits to mine park cancelled 
  5. Dam ushers new dawn
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *