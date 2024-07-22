Zimbabwean Consulate In Johannesburg Introduces Electronic Payments For E-Passport Fees

Please be advised that with effect from Monday, 22 July 2024, the Consulate will start accepting electronic card payments for the e-passport fee, i.e. the Rand equivalent of USD170, calculated on the basis of the previous week’s average USD/ZAR exchange rate.

However, the administrative fee of R300.00 will still continue to be paid exclusively in cash. The above measure has been introduced for public safety and convenience.

The Consulate further wishes to advise members of the public that due to circumstances beyond its control, it will be closed for business on Wednesday, 24 and Thursday, 25 July 2024, respectively. The Consulate will resume operations on Friday, 26 July 2024.

For further interaction with the Consulate on issues of mutual interest, please use the following official channels: –

Facebook page: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview

Twitter: Zimbabweconsulatejhb

Email: adminezirnbabweconsulate.co.za

Website: www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za

Hotline/ Emergency Line: .27664873806

Please note that the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates, namely; Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town do not have agents who act on their behalf.