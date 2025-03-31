Zimbabweans choose stay-away over street protests

Most Zimbabweans across major cities and towns chose to stay at home, effectively shutting down operations on March 31— a day earmarked for demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial bid for a third term.

The mass stay-away dealt a significant blow to the government’s attempts to project the day as business as usual, exposing growing discontent over the ruling Zanu PF’s efforts to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

In the days leading up to the planned protest, the Zimbabwean government deployed heavy security forces, creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

Military and police vehicles, some numbering up to 20 in a single patrol, roamed the streets, with soldiers in riot gear and police officers on high alert.

The show of force stunned citizens, prompting many to stay indoors rather than risk confrontations with security personnel.

The movement, dubbed March 31 (M31) Resistance, was initiated by Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, a war veteran and former intelligence officer reportedly aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The power struggle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has reportedly intensified in recent months, with Mnangagwa’s faction pushing for a constitutional amendment to extend his presidency to 2030 — a move strongly opposed by Chiwenga’s camp.

As the day began in Bulawayo, it was far from business as usual, with major businesses, including small shops and informal market stalls, remaining closed.

Only large supermarkets and food outlets cautiously remained open, while several schools shut their doors and others turned away students.

Public transportation was scarce, leaving commuters stranded as buses and taxis largely avoided the city center.

In Harare, tensions escalated by midday as protesters gathered at Rotten Row Road, chanting anti-Mnangagwa slogans such as “Taramba 2030” (We reject 2030). The demonstrators, mostly youths, barricaded roads with stones, prompting a police crackdown.

Officers fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowd, resulting in chaotic scenes outside the Harare Magistrates’ Court and at Robert Mugabe Square, which became a flashpoint for running battles between police and protesters.

As protesters regrouped, the police engaged in a ‘cat-and-mouse’ chase, attempting to quell the unrest.

In Bulawayo, the city center remained relatively calm, but the impact of the stay-away was unmistakable. Traffic was unusually light, and police officers, equipped with riot control gear, were stationed at key intersections.

At the popular Fifth Avenue market, many vendors closed their stalls, covering their goods in anticipation of trouble. While some supermarkets, such as Spar, remained open, customer traffic was significantly lower than usual.

In contrast, fast-food outlets like Chicken Inn saw only a handful of patrons, indicating that many residents preferred to stay indoors.

Egodini Terminus and Shashe Market, normally hives of activity, were eerily empty, with little to no movement of people.

Long-distance buses to Mutare and Harare were limited, further underscoring the impact of the protest.

Police patrols were visible across the city, ensuring that any potential gatherings were quickly dispersed before they could escalate.

The protests and stay-away measures had a nationwide ripple effect, with reports of business closures and heightened security in other towns. In townships such as Makokoba, residents were initially hesitant to leave their homes, but by midday, normal activities had begun to resume, with children playing outside and locals going about their daily chores.

In parts of Harare and Bulawayo, some businesses, including pharmacies, operated partially, keeping their doors only halfway open as a precaution. Others, particularly car dealerships, took extreme measures, removing vehicles from showrooms to prevent potential damage or looting.

The government’s response to the planned demonstrations was characterised by heavy-handed tactics. Roadblocks were set up at various points, including key intersections in major cities.

In Harare, vehicles were stopped and searched near Heroes Acre along Bulawayo Road, with law enforcement officers on high alert for any signs of protest activity.

The security deployment came at a significant cost to the state, with critics arguing that security forces outnumbered ordinary citizens on the streets. The overwhelming police and military presence gave cities an eerie feel, resembling a police parade more than an ordinary workday.

Contacted for comment, opposition politician Iphithule Maphosa said the March 31 movement may have been characterised more by a stay-away than open protest, but its impact had sent a clear message to the Mnangagwa administration.

“Zimbabweans are resisting the third-term push. The effectiveness of the stay-away demonstrated widespread discontent and public fear over government repression,” he said.

Another analyst, Dr. Vusumuzi Sibanda, said, “Possibly, the protest movement is far from over.”

“We expect to see more power struggles in Zanu PF,” he claimed, adding that there would be “increased political maneuvering and possibly more heavy-handed responses from security forces.”

Dr. Sibanda lamented that, instead of progressing, the country “remains on edge.”

“Everyone will be watching closely—whether on social media or elsewhere—to see how this battle unfolds,” he said.