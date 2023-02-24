Zimbabweans Flooding Zambian Hospitals for Medical Care

Experts say a dilapidated public health delivery system and expensive private hospitals are prompting Zimbabweans to cross the border

Zimbabweans living on the border with Zambia are increasingly taking advantage of their neighbor’s superior health care. But Zambian officials say they are also draining resources as nearly one-third of patients in some clinics and hospitals are Zimbabweans. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Lusaka, Zambia. VOA footage by Blessing Chigwenhembe.

