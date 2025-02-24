Source: Zimbabwe’s ARV shortage: A call for urgent action to safeguard health gains –Newsday Zimbabwe

IN a recent statement, the Health and Child Care minister revealed that Zimbabwe has enough antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to last for the next six months.

At first glance, this may seem like good news. However, the reality is much more concerning.

A six-month stockpile is not enough to secure long-term access to life-saving HIV treatment for the millions of Zimbabweans living with HIV. If action is not taken now, the progress Zimbabwe has made in the fight against HIV/Aids over the past few decades could be at risk.

The hard-earned progress at risk

Since the first case of HIV was diagnosed in Zimbabwe in the 1980s, the country has made significant progress in battling the epidemic. Through the combined efforts of government, local health organisations, international partners and the commitment of health professionals, Zimbabwe has been able to provide treatment to over one million people living with HIV.

Over the years, the prevalence rate has dropped and Zimbabwe was widely praised for its robust HIV prevention and treatment programmes.

But now, this progress is at risk. The announcement that Zimbabwe’s ARV supply will only last for six months signals a critical gap in the country’s ability to maintain the treatment that millions of Zimbabweans depend on. If the supply runs out or faces significant disruptions, it could lead to serious health risks.

People may miss doses, face drug resistance and potentially see the return of Aids-related deaths — issues the country has worked so hard to control.

The challenges behind the shortage

Zimbabwe faces several key challenges when it comes to maintaining a steady supply of ARVs. These challenges are both financial and logistical, compounded by several external and internal factors.

The country’s ongoing economic challenges, including inflation, foreign currency shortage and limited domestic revenue, make it difficult to maintain a consistent supply of ARVs. International funding, once a vital source of support for Zimbabwe’s HIV/Aids programmes, is also drying up.

A significant reduction in US funding has created a funding gap that government must address. Without increased financial support from domestic sources, the country’s healthcare system faces serious threats to its sustainability.

In addition, there are distribution challenges that exacerbate the problem, particularly in rural and remote areas. Places like Gokwe Nembudzia, which are far from major towns, suffer from poor road infrastructure and limited transportation options. This makes it difficult for people in these areas to access treatment on time and when there are supply shortages, these communities often bear the brunt of the problem. With a poor road network and few accessible health centres, people in hard-to-reach areas risk being left out.

The solution: Local manufacturing

There is, however, a glimmer of hope. Zimbabwe has the potential to meet its ARV needs through local manufacturing, which reduces the country’s reliance on imports and secure a steady, cost-effective supply of medicines.

Varichem Pharmaceuticals, a local pharmaceutical company, already can produce ARVs. But for this capacity to be fully realised, the company requires approximately US$3 million to retool its facilities to meet demand.

Investing in local production has numerous benefits for Zimbabwe. First, it will reduce the country’s dependency on imports, which are subject to global price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. This will also save the country the much-needed foreign currency, which is in short supply due to the on-going economic crisis. Second, supporting local manufacturing creates jobs, boost the local economy and contribute to long-term sustainability.

At a time when Zimbabwe’s unemployment rate is high, investing in local production can offer economic relief while addressing an urgent public health need.

By committing to the expansion of local pharmaceutical production, the government can secure the future supply of ARVs while strengthening Zimbabwe’s health infrastructure.

The Role of the National Aids Council and other stakeholders

While the Health and Child Care ministry has made great strides in managing the country’s HIV response, it is clear that the work cannot be done alone. A more

co-ordinated approach is needed. The National Aids Council (Nac), which co-ordinates HIV/Aids programmes across the country, must work alongside local governments, health professionals, and civil society organisations to ensure that ARVs continue to reach those who need them

most.

The Finance ministry must also take its share of responsibility. As the country faces a decline in international funding, it is crucial that Zimbabwe looks inward and begins to allocate more resources to its healthcare system. Zimbabwe is yet to meet the Abuja Declaration, which calls for African governments to allocate at least 15% of their national budgets to healthcare.

The country’s failure to do so leaves its health programmes vulnerable to external shocks, as we are currently witnessing with the ARV supply issue.

By prioritising healthcare in the national budget, the Finance ministry can help to ensure Zimbabwe has the resources to meet both short-term and long-term health needs. This will also allow the government to improve infrastructure, strengthen health systems and protect vulnerable populations from health

crises.

A wake-up call for Africa

Zimbabwe’s situation is a wake-up call for many African governments. As the global funding landscape changes and donor support decreases, African countries must take ownership of their health systems and invest more in domestic healthcare. This is not just important for HIV/Aids programmes but for the entire healthcare system, including the fight against diseases like tuberculosis and malaria.

The withdrawal of funding from international donors should catalyse African nations to fulfil their commitments to health. Health should be a priority alongside other critical sectors, such as agriculture and education if countries are to achieve sustainable development and improve the lives of their citizens.

Improving access in remote areas

One of the major challenges Zimbabwe faces is ensuring access to ARVs in remote areas. While cities like Harare and Bulawayo have better access to treatment, rural areas continue to struggle due to poor road networks and limited healthcare facilities. Health services need to be expanded in these areas, with improved transportation, mobile clinics and support for community health workers who can deliver medications directly to patients.

Government must work closely with local communities to improve healthcare delivery and ensure those living in rural areas are not left out in the national fight against HIV/Aids.

Moving forward: Urgent action needed

While the current stockpile of ARVs may be enough to last for six months, the long-term sustainability of the country’s HIV/Aids programme is uncertain. To prevent a crisis, government must act quickly and decisively.

First, it must prioritise local production of ARVs by supporting companies like Varichem to scale up production. Second, it must ensure that the healthcare budget is increased to secure consistent funding for HIV/Aids programmes. Lastly, improving access to treatment, especially in rural areas, must be a priority.

Zimbabwe’s success in fighting HIV/Aids is something to be proud of, but that success is fragile. Without immediate action, the gains of the past decades could be lost. Government, in partnership with key stakeholders, must ensure the country is prepared to face the future without compromising the health and lives of its citizens.

Time to act

The health of Zimbabwe’s citizens, particularly those living with HIV, is too important to leave to chance. With the right investments in local manufacturing, improved access and sustained funding, Zimbabwe can continue its fight against HIV/Aids. The time to act is now. If government acts swiftly, the country can secure its future, protect the health of its people and ensure that the progress made over the past few decades is not undone.