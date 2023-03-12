Zimbabwe’s central bank denies allegations of money laundering 

Zimbabwe’s central bank has denied allegations it is being used for money laundering and illicit gold dealings. Early this week, Reserve bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya revealed in a public statement that there were no sanctions on Zimbabwean exports and imports and that the apex bank was not part of Southern Africa’s Gold Mafia. However, he maintained that economic sanctions in the country existed in the form of the Zimbabwe Democracy Recovery Act enacted by the US in 2001 and still remains in place to this day.