Source: Zimbabwe’s CSOs under siege from spooks – The Standard

AT least 94% of Zimbabwe civic society organisations (CSOs) are facing surveillance as well as infiltration by state agents and are operating under a restrictive environment that stifles civic and political participation, a new report says.

The report, titled The State of Civic Space in Zimbabwe produced by ZimRights and the Observator for the Protection of Human Rights, says Zimbabwe’s civic space has increasingly faced aggressive government crackdowns.

At least 67 CSOs were surveyed including diverse organisations such as national-level non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, faith-based entities, trade unions, and residents’ associations, to ensure broad geographic representation.

ZimRights said the existing regulatory environment poses significant challenges to CSOs’ operations, while the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Amendment Bill further contributes to the shrinking of civic space.

“Among national-level CSOs, a mere 5,5% reported operating without restriction, with 94,4% facing surveillance, infiltration by state agents, material destruction, and intimidation of participants,” the report reads.

“An overwhelming 84% experience challenges, including demands for bribes, intimidation by local authorities, and barriers to free community engagement.

“These constraints foster an atmosphere of fear that limits grassroots activism and community involvement.”

The PVO Amendment Bill was initially passed by the Senate in February last year.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, however, referred the Bill back to Parliament during the 9th Parliament for reconsideration.

The Bill allows the state to interfere with civil society organisations’ governance and activities

Penalties for breaching provisions of the Bill range from heavy fines to imprisonment.

Parliament in May this year held public hearings on the Bill to solicit the input of the public and other stakeholders on the controversial draft piece of legislation.

The Senate passed the PVO Bill on October 17 without amendment.

Critics have condemned the Bill as anti-democratic and meant to silence dissent and other government opponents as well as interfere with operations of CSOs.

“President Mnangagwa should refuse to sign the PVO Bill into law as it poses significant risks to the operations of CSOs in a manner that violates the fundamental rights provided for by the Constitution,” the report added.

“The Bill imposes onerous registration requirements and grants authorities the power to suspend or deregister organisations, threatening the vital role CSOs play in promoting democracy, human rights, and social development.”

ZimRights said Mnangagwa’s administration has erased any post-Robert Mugabe hopes for democratic reforms.

ZimRights implored the government to initiate the creation of an inclusive Civic Space Roundtable, bringing together civil society organisations, government representatives, and international experts to collaboratively explore effective CSO regulation.

“This platform would allow for reflection on best practices and recommendations from the United Nations and African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), helping develop a self-regulation framework that balances governance with the protection of civic space,” the report said.