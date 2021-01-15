Source: Zimbabwe’s December PDL figures out – DailyNews

By Emmerson Njanjamangezi

THE Zimbabwe national statistics agency (Zimstat) has revised the food poverty line (FPL) upwards to $4 670 to register a six-and-a-half percentage increase over the November 2020 figure of $3 279.41.

In a statement yesterday, Zimstat said the food poverty line represents the amount of money that an individual requires to afford the minimum required daily energy intake of 2 100 calories.

“The food poverty line (FPL) for one person in December 2020 was $3 494. The total consumption poverty line (TCPL) for one person stood at $4 670 in December 2020,” read part of the statement.

Zimstat said the total consumption poverty line (TCPL) for Zimbabwe stood at $4 670.04 per person in December 2020.

“This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as at December 2020 in order not to be deemed poor. This represents an increase of 5,5 percent compared to the November 2020 figure.”