Zimbabwe's economic crisis | Ordinary people going hungry

In its latest report, the USAID provider of early warning and food insecurity analysis says the situation is likely to deteriorate further.

In its latest report, Famine Early Warning Systems Network says prices of basic food and other commodities in Zimbabwe are likely to continue rising in 2023, further reducing the market access of poor households. Zimbabwe’s inflation rate is currently sitting at 243.8 percent, the highest in the world. eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports.

HARARE – As businesses go back to normal trade after the festive season, rising food and other inflation are likely to lead to thousands of poor Zimbabweans starving.

That’s according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network.

Zimbabwe’s inflation rate is currently sitting at 243.8 percent, the highest in the world.

Economists believe the FEWSNET report is on point as Zimbabwe is sitting on a hyperinflationary economy.

