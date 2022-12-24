Zimbabwe’s night markets a cushion from inflation

Zimbabwe has the highest inflation in the world, measured at 255% in November. Many of Zimbabwe’s urban poor battle to survive the economic crisis by selling goods in outlawed pop-up street markets. #Zimbabwe #Inflation #Market #News #Reuters #newsfeed Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled. Get the latest news on: http://reuters.com/ Follow Reuters on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reuters Follow Reuters on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reuters Follow Reuters on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reuters/?hl=en