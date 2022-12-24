Zimbabwe’s night markets a cushion from inflation

Zimbabwe has the highest inflation in the world, measured at 255% in November. Many of Zimbabwe's urban poor battle to survive the economic crisis by selling goods in outlawed pop-up street markets.

