Zimbabwe’s stunning 80km safari train

We rattled out of Dete Station towards the north-eastern boundary of Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, an eager dozen – nine tourists, two engineers and one safari guide – en route from Victoria Falls to the Ngamo Plains, an elephant-laden grassland where dwindling acacia forests meet the arid sprawl of the Kalahari sands.

I squinted into the midday sun and sipped a gin and tonic, balancing on one foot and leaning out of the side of our purpose-built, private railcar, hoping for a better view of a vibrant bird perched atop a wire. A fellow passenger had his camera zoomed in all the way. We caught glimpses of electric blue, a longish beak, a large head, but the light made certain identification difficult.

As the train picked up speed, leaving our target behind, we continued the debate. Was it a kingfisher? Some sort of woodpecker? Hearing our fruitless and futile pondering, one of the railroad engineers identified the bird as a lilac-breasted roller. Relieved to have an answer, I added the bird to my running list and settled into my seat.

A single-car train that seats up to 22 people, the Elephant Express seems an unlikely safari vehicle, but it offers an utterly unique safari experience. Rather than searching for the great beasts in a 4×4 or on foot, passengers happen upon them randomly, adding a sense of serendipity to the wonder.