ZimBorders to read riot act to errant staff 

Diedrechsen, however, said he was not aware of the challenges afflicting their operations at the border post.

ZIMBORDERS, operators of Zimbabwe’s first commercialised border post at Beitbridge, has promised to read the riot act to errant employees following reports of ill-treatment of clients and dereliction of duty.

In an interview this week, ZimBorders chief executive Francois Diedrechsen told NewsDay that the company has to be at its best to recoup millions of United States dollars invested in upgrading Beitbridge to facilitate the smooth flow of regional trade, human and vehicular traffic.

ZimBorders employees, he said, were expected to maintain high and professional customer satisfaction standards as they interacted with stakeholders, most of who are bus and haulage truck crews, passengers, private motorists and all border officials at the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post.

“I know there were a few issues at some stage, with clients wanting to pay with torn unbankable notes. All our collections have to be bankable,” he said.

“I will make sure the tellers and staff are educated on customer care. We cannot afford any ill-treatment of stakeholders. No!”

Shipping agents and transporters have been complaining about ill-treatment and refusal by staff to, among other things, look for change,which most times delay traffic movement.