Source: Zimbos sue SA authorities over harassment -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWEAN immigrants in South Africa have courted human rights organisations to assist them in the fight against harassment by the neighbouring country’s authorities and citizens following the intensification of a crackdown on foreigners.

The South African police and general citizens have launched sporadic raids on foreigners since the formation of a government of national unity (GNU).

The African National Congress in June formed the GNU with the Democratic Alliance and other small parties after failing to garner a majority in the polls held earlier this year.

In a letter to the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) dated August 17 this year, a Zimbabwean national, Collen Makumbirofa, expressed deep concern over the recent operation launched by South Africa’s new Home Affairs minister Leon Amos Schreiber against undocumented Zimbabweans.

He said the operation was causing immense suffering and hardships for many poor and vulnerable individuals while also enriching corrupt police officers.

“Those arrested without passports or permits are being ordered to pay exorbitant bribes, ranging from R1 500 in Thembisa to R3 000 in Johannesburg central.

“This is not only a violation of their human rights, but also perpetuates a culture of corruption among public officers,” Makumbirofa said.

He called on HSF to institute court action to protect the rights of immigrants, refugees and the public integrity of South African society.

“It is essential to address this issue and ensure that all individuals, regardless of their nationality or documentation status, are treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

Makumbirofa said Zimbabwean immigrants were not criminals, but desperate individuals seeking a better life.

He said many were creating jobs for themselves in various sectors, such as construction, information technology and informal trading, thereby contributing to the South African economy.

“They are also paying taxes, renting homes and supporting local businesses, ultimately benefiting many South African families.

“Zimbabweans are buying South African goods worth millions everyday, which they are sending to Zimbabwe. If they stop, this can seriously affect the South African economy. There will be more poverty here,” Makumbirofa said.

“I request that HSF supports this cause and advocates for the rights of undocumented Zimbabweans. Your organisation’s expertise and resources would be invaluable in challenging this unjust operation and promoting a more humane approach to immigration.”

Another Zimbabwean Themba Phiri said Zimbabweans were under siege in South Africa.

“They no longer want us here and they are arresting us in a big way. We have had two cases of assault by the arresting authorities and that is not the way to go,” Phiri said.

“We have our leaders who are taking steps in that regard. This all began from the case of dual citizenship. We have children born in this country who run the risk of being stateless if nonsense like this is allowed.”

Sometime last year, HSF sued the South African government over the cancellation of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs), an action it claimed was taken in public interest.

The High Court in Pretoria dismissed the application by HSF at the same time confirming the rights of Zimbabwean permit holders.

HSF had filed an urgent application to protect ZEP holders, which was dismissed by the Pretoria High Court with judges saying there was no need in law for it.