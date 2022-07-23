Source: Zimdollar exam fees announced – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By GARY GERALD MTOMBENI

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) yesterday announced the local currency fees for the November public examinations.

“The exchange rate to be applied for ZWL payments will be $454 to US$1. Payments must be made into the ZWL accounts which Zimsec communicated to centres,” Zimsec said in a circular.

“Zimsec continues to accept examinations fees in the currency paid by the parent/guardian to the centres as communicated earlier. Centres must, therefore, transmit examination fees in the currency which parents/guardians pay the fees.”

Government said it would subsidise examination fees for learners in public schools, local authority and non-for-profit institutions.

Grade 7 learners will pay US$10 for all subjects, while Ordinary and Advanced Level students will pay US$11 and US$22, respectively, per subject.