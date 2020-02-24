Source: Zimnat launches new claims process | The Herald 24 FEB, 2020

Chipo Chaumba and Panashe Chikonyora

Diversified financial services group Zimnat’s subsidy, Zimnat General Insurance (ZGI), last week launched a new claims process and a towing and courtesy car service to provide its customers with a convenient and stress free experience when lodging their motor claims and having them processed and also making life easy for its comprehensive motor insurance policyholders if they are involved in a car accident.

Being involved in an accident is quite traumatic. We want to help our clients and relieve some of their stress and not add to it,” said Zimnat General Insurance chief executive Stanley Mazorodze.

The launch comes as one of the group’s various efforts to turn around its perception in the market into a more adept and youthful brand that has the ability to offer a holistic financial services package to its customers.

In December last year the group’s other business unit, Zimnat Life Assurance also launched a funeral plan, Kwedu/Ngekhaya, for Zimbabweans living outside the country to enable them and their loved ones to be buried back home, with payouts guaranteed in United States dollars or the South African rand.

This was after the insurance firm had broadened its focus into the bureau de change business, following in the footsteps of several companies.

According to ZGI, in an event of an accident the new claims experience enables clients to get immediate assistance remotely via the call centre toll free number without having to physically visit any branch.

Giving opening remarks at the launch of the new Claims Process and Courtesy Car yesterday, Mr Mazorodze said the new improvement to its motor claims process will help their clients and relieve them off some of their stresses, offering 24 hour claims assistance, a towing service and a courtesy car for use while repairs are ongoing, in the event of an accident.