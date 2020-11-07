Source: Zimpapers virtual cancer walk on today | The Herald

Ms Tonhodzayi

Herald Reporter

Adequate measures, as informed by Government and the World Health Organisation, have been put in place for Zimpapers (1980) Limited’s first instalment of the virtual annual Cancer Power Walk today.

The annual event is being held virtually this year as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Starting at 6am to 6pm, this year’s edition of Cancer Power Walk is running under the theme; “I Am and I Will”, and the hashtag is #ZimpapersCancerPowerWalk.

Zimpapers has been holding the cancer walk in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Kariba to raise awareness and funding to support Island Hospice palliative care programmes.

Zimpapers Group public relations and corporate affairs manager, Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi thanked the public and corporates that have supported the initiative.

“It’s all systems go; we are ready for our first edition of a virtual walk. This is the first time the Zimpapers Group is hosting a virtual walk or a run,” said Ms Tonhodzayi.

“So we are very excited, especially by the turnout of corporate sponsors. We would like to thank all sponsors who have come on board.

“Each person is walking or running from wherever they are. We are excited and we really want to see how it goes.”

Ms Tonhodzayi said all proceeds from the annual Cancer Power Walk will go to Island Hospice and Healthcare, which benefits cancer patients.

Companies that have come on board include Plascon, Zimnat, FBC Bank Limited, The People’s Republic of China, Securico, Island Hospice and Healthcare, Zorro, Allen Wack & Shepherd Global Freight (Pvt) Ltd.

Others are Cruiz Auto City, Fusertech, Medirite Healthcare (Pvt) Ltd, Aquamist (Pvt) Ltd, Coleayden Investments (Pvt) Ltd, CWG, Coghlan Welsh and Guest.