Source: ZimParks sues army company – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has taken a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) company, Rusununguko Nkululeko (Pvt) Limited, to court demanding US$142 530 for use of its chalets by the latter since 2018.

This was revealed in summons filed at the High Court yesterday, where ZimParks leased its chalets to Rusununguko under a geographic lease agreement.

ZimParks claimed in court papers that in terms of the agreement, the army firm was supposed to pay

US$60 000 in equal instalments over the first five years of the lease starting from January 2018.

In addition, annual lease fees in the sum of US$35 000 were also payable for the period January 2018 to December 2021.

It was also agreed that all amounts due each year were to attract interest at the rate of 12% per annum being the Zimbabwean banks market interest rate.

However, despite the demands, the ZNA company failed to pay the amounts.

ZimParks has also sued Landela Safaris (Private) Limited for US$45 000 under a similar deal in which it leased View Point Site in Victoria Falls to the company.

It was submitted that in 2018, ZimParks entered into a written agreement in terms of which Landela leased its View Point Site under a photographic safari lease agreement.

Landela was supposed to pay annual lease fees of US$45 000 starting from the second year of the agreement, or before January 1 each year.

However, Landela Safaris breached the contract in December 2020 when it failed to pay.

Both matters are yet to be sat down for hearing.