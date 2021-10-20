Source: Zimparks warns Kapenta fishing permit holders | The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has warned fishing permit holders in Lake Kariba that it would revoke their licences if they are found buying or selling Kapenta at harbours and Islands.

The move is in compliance with provisions of the fishing permits and seeks to ring-fence fishing to permit holders and stem poaching.

“In reference to condition 7 of your Kapenta fishing permit, you are reminded that buying and selling of Kapenta at landing sites (harbours) and Islands is prohibited,” reads a notice to permit holders from Zimparks.

“May you ensure that you and your workforce abide by this permit condition. According to Section 123(1)(9) of the Parks and Wildlife Act, anyone who is found contravening the terms and conditions of the permit shall be charged and the permit will be cancelled.”

The development comes as a relief to permit holders who are losing part of their catches to poachers and middlemen before they get to authorised drying centres.

Buyers without permits or fishing boats are conniving with fishing crews to buy the Kapenta without the knowledge of the permit holder.