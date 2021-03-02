ZimRights, ICJ letter to ACHPR 

0

Source: ZimRights, ICJ letter to ACHPR – ZimRights

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, (ZimRights) and the International Commission of Jurist, (ICJ) have sought intervention of the  Chairperson of the African’s Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights Working Group on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to compel Zimbabwe to meet its obligations to protect the rights of life and health through publishing a clear Covid-19 vaccine procurement, distribution and roll out plan including any resources it has set aside for containing the pandemic. ZimRights-ICJ-Letter-to-ACHPR-1

