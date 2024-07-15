Source: ZimRights Members meet Parliamentarians over the PVO Bill
On 27 June 2024, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) membership from Harare Province, with support of the Secretariat met with Members of Parliament from various constituencies to discuss developments related to the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill H.B. 2, 2024 and its implications on civic space, freedom of assembly and freedom of association in Zimbabwe. The meeting brought together parliamentarians from Binga, Southerton, St Marys, Hwange, Lupane, Victoria Falls, and Harare. The ZimRights membership was let by Harare Regional Chairperson Mr. Takawira Mashingaidze and Chitungwiza Regional Chairperson Mr. Silas Mupeta who were in the company of members from Epworth, Mabvuku, Mufakose and Highfields. The ZimRights Secratriat was represented by the National Director, Dzikamai Bere, Regional Manager Gillian Chinzete and Community Engagement Officer Ms. Farirai Sibanda. There were also fellow civil society leaders from Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, and the Institute of Young Women’s Development.
The key objective of the meeting was to provide ZimRights members with an opportunity to interface with their representatives in the Parliament, follow up with the commitments made by Parliamentarian in the People’s Human Rights Manifesto and to specifically raise concerns over the PVO Bill, the polarising discourse that saw violence erupt at public hearings and it impact on the enjoyment of fundamental human rights as protected by the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The presence of only one female MP at the meeting underscored the need for inclusive dialogue and efforts to enhance gender balance in legislative processes.
The main session of the meeting opened with a reflection on the process the role of the Parliament in advancing human rights. ZimRights Harare Regional Chairperson Mr. Takawira Mashingaidze pointed out that some members of Parliament were meeting their constituency members in the meeting for the first time and yet they had common interests. He invited members to be free to engage grassroots communities directly or make use of the Secretariat where there is need.
“Let’s try and cultivate the idea of human rights activism, right from grassroots,” said Mr. Mashingaidza saying that the work of mobilising for human rights may not reward us today but will benefit future generations.
Mr. Dzikamai Bere, the National Director reminded Parliamentarians of their commitments to uphold and defend the integrity of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as articulated in the People’s Human Rights Manifesto. He said the PVO Bill presented a significant pain point as it threatens to erode a wholesale of rights. He invited MPs to reflect deeply and influence the debate in a way that protects the constitution.
“We have noted that this PVO Bill has been characterised by polarising hate speech, presenting it a an issue of the Governement of Zimbabwe versus CSOs,” said Bere, “This approach does not build a nation. We invite members of Parliament to support a nationbuilding approach to protection of civic space.” Bere referred to South Africa’s Non-Profit Organisations Act which says in its opening text, ‘To provide for an environment in which non-profit organisations can flourish.” He said the Zimbabwean approach was such a stark contrast and it leaves the nation polarised.
Ms. Farirai Sibanda facilitated a reflection on the lawmaking process locating the PVO Bill in the Parliament and highlighting possible areas to influence the Bill in line with the People’s Human Rights Manifesto.
The MPs reflected on the atmosphere that characterised the PVO Bill, the hate speech that was spread in the media and the violence that erupted at some of the meetings. One member narrated how they escaped a group of hooligans at one of the meetings. He encouraged CSOs to find ways to engage stakeholders like changes who have the capacity to support a nation building approach to debating and implementing PVO laws. Lamenting the violence that accompanied PVO Bill public hearings, Hwange West MP and human rights lawyer Hon. Fortune Molokele said that those people who were disrupting the public hearings are bringing the real reason why the Bill was introduced.
During the plenary discussion, participants expressed a preference for abandoning the bill, arguing that existing laws already regulate PVOs sufficiently. Emphasis was placed on the need for dialogue between CSOs and the government to foster unity and reduce polarisation. A proposal was made for a roundtable on the protection of civic space, and it was suggested that MPs already lead various dialogue processes. Concerns were also raised about the impact of stringent registration requirements on smaller community-based organizations (CBOs), with recommendations for a longer transitional period and tailored support to help these CBOs comply with new standards.
The meeting concluded with several recommendations for moving the current discourse from polarisation to nation building, taking the conversations on the PVO Bill as an opportunity for nation building. ZimRights members present stated that they are committed to working with MPs to improve the human rights situation in their communities.
As part of the Shifting Power to the People Strategy, ZimRights launched the People’s Human Rights Manifesto in April 2023 which was signed by all political parties in which they pledged to advance the human rights agenda if elected. At the launch meeting held on 23 April, the Citizens Coalition for Change was represented by Advocate Fadzai Mahere. President Emmerson Mnangagwa later signed the Manifesto on 8 August 2024 following an intensive two-hour meeting with ZimRights National Chairperson Mr. Takesure Musiiwa. Last month on 22 June 2024, ZimRights also launched its special report, Showing up or Giving Up: A Baseline Survey Report on Citizen Participation in the 2023 Elections in Zimbabwe, giving ordinary people an opportunity to reflect on their participation in the elections and gagging the engagement and apathy levels. In showing up at the Interface with MPs, ZimRights members continue to show resilience despite the disappointments with the processes.
In closing the meeting, Harare Regional Chairperson Mr. Mashingaidze encouraged MPs to continue engaging with communities in ensuring that the People’s Human Rights Manifesto is realised.
