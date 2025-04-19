Zim’s trajectory unshaken: President

President Mnangagwa lights the Independence Flame at the 45th Uhuru celebrations at Nembudziya Stadium in Gokwe yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Blessings Chidakwa in GOKWE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to building a legacy that honours the sacrifices of the liberation struggle, emphasising that true independence lies in securing prosperity for future generations.

In his keynote address to thousands of people who thronged Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe for the main Independence Day celebrations, President Mnangagwa said despite ongoing illegal sanctions imposed by the West, climate change-induced setbacks, global economic shocks and attempts by detractors to divide the nation, Zimbabwe’s trajectory remains unshaken.

He said Zimbabwe’s journey since independence has been one of inspiration, marked by significant progress across all sectors.

President Mnangagwa delivers his remarks at the 45th Independence Day celebrations at Nembudziya Stadium in Gokwe yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

“After 45 years of independence, the Zanu PF Government remains committed to building a future that honours the sacrifices of the past, while securing prosperity for generations to come.

“To ensure Zimbabwean products remain competitive both locally and globally, technical and vocational education, particularly in Science, Technology and Innovation, is critical,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said workers’ welfare remains a top priority, while also paying tribute to the security forces for maintaining peace and stability prevailing across the country.

He urged the nation to embrace innovation, technology and skills development as the foundation of future success, with Vision 2030 now within reach.

The President said food security would always be prioritised, with the Agriculture Transformation Strategy deepening rural reforms to enhance grain production and efficiency.

“Land, which is our inalienable heritage, is being productively utilised, and we anticipate a bumper harvest from the 2024/25 summer cropping season. This will allow us to replenish the Strategic Grain Reserve.

“Last season’s El Niño-induced drought affected many districts, but as a nation we managed to feed ourselves. The Food Deficit Mitigation Programme, which included cash transfers to urban households, significantly reduced vulnerability,” he said.

Saluting the security forces, President Mnangagwa called on all citizens to protect the nation from both internal and external elements that threaten national development.

“Hand in hand, with focus and discipline, let us defend and work harder for our motherland, Zimbabwe. We salute our security services for their loyalty and patriotism, and for steadfastly defending our sovereignty and hard-won independence.

“The Second Republic is entrenching the rule of law and protecting law-abiding citizens while decisively dealing with rogue elements,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the nation’s detractors would never triumph in their ill-fated mission to divide the country.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa pose for a photograph at the 45th Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe yesterday.

“Divisive and alarmist elements will never triumph over a nation such as ours, born from a rich liberation history and the blood of brave sons and daughters. Law enforcement agencies will always act in accordance with the law and in the best interests of our sovereign motherland.”

The President called for unity and development, encouraging every citizen to contribute positively to the national vision.

“As communities, let us uphold values of love, unity, compassion, empathy, discipline and hard, honest work qualities for which Zimbabweans are known. These values must be passed on to all, young and old.

“Regardless of political affiliation, religion, race, gender or age, let us all put Zimbabwe first. It is the only country we call home, and so shall future generations.”

He said that just like culture and tradition, values such as love, trust and mutual support must be handed down through generations.

President Mnangagwa highlighted how Zimbabweans, under the Second Republic, are defying odds and achieving remarkable development successes from household to provincial level.

“The policies of the Second Republic are bearing fruit. The mining sector is leading in value addition, with a projected 5.6 percent growth this year, spurred by new mines and favourable commodity prices.

“The accelerated implementation of the National Development Strategy has had a positive effect on the manufacturing sector. The pharmaceutical sector, for example, has seen capacity utilisation rise to 50 percent from 43 percent,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said his Government’s efforts to achieve energy security are yielding results, with rural electrification of schools, clinics and administrative centres improving service delivery.

On veterans of the liberation struggle, President Mnangagwa said Government continues to honour their contributions by creating inclusive opportunities for socio-economic participation.

“Many programmes are underway, including the Presidential Borehole Drilling, Rural Solarisation, Housing Schemes and Youth Empowerment Initiatives. Communities must be actively involved in these programmes championed by the ruling Zanu PF.

“All Zimbabweans regardless of gender, tribe, age or political affiliation must benefit. Zanu PF is a people’s party,” he said.

President Mnangagwa inspects a military parade at the 45th Independence Day celebrations at Nembudziya Stadium in Gokwe yesterday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

The President also highlighted the ongoing rehabilitation and upgrading of infrastructure, particularly in disaster-prone areas like Gokwe.

Issuing a stern warning against the misuse of social media, President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and united.

“I commend you, my fellow compatriots at home and abroad, for remaining patriotic and steadfast, never allowing yourselves to be misled by shadowy elements with dubious agendas,” he said.

Before addressing the crowd who braved the rainy and chilly weather, the President, accompanied by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, inspected the Independence Parade mounted by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers, Service Chiefs, and Heads of Diplomatic Missions, were among the dignitaries present.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga follow proceedings at the historic event.