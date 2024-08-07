Source: Zimsec June 2024 results out –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the June 2024 results for the Advanced and Ordinary levels, with overall pass rates of 25% and 73,23% respectively.

The examinations body said learners could access the results on its portal, while school heads would be able to collect the results from regional offices from today.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Zimsec board chairperson Paul Mapfumo said 30 088 candidates sat for one to eight subjects in June this year compared to 21 683 candidates who sat for the same range of subjects in June 2023, indicating an increase of 38,76% candidates.

“A total of 32 026 candidates registered for the June 2024 Ordinary Level examinations. Of these, there were 919 school candidates and 31 107 private candidates,” he said.

Mapfumo said 30 088 candidates of the 32 026 who registered sat for the June 2024 examinations, compared to 21 683 candidates who sat in the comparative period last year.

“This shows an increase of 8 405 candidates, which translates to 38,76%. The number of school candidates was 825, while 29 263 were private candidates,” he said.

“There was an increase in candidates with special needs, from 14 to 38 translating to a 157 percentage increase.

“A total of 1 938 of the registered candidates did not sit for the examinations and were recorded as absent.”

He said the total number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects in the June 2024 examinations was 383 which is 1,27% of the total candidature of 30 088, while the remainder sat for less than five subjects.

“Of these, 17 candidates passed with a Grace C or better yielding a total pass rate of 4,44%. In comparison, the total number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects in June 2023 was 365, which was 1,68% of the total candidature of 21 683 and the remainder sat for four or less,” Mapfumo said.

“Of these, 99 candidates passed with Grade C or better, yielding a pass rate of 0,46%. It is, however, important to note that more private candidates registered for five or more subjects than school candidates.

“However, their performance is significantly lower as compared to that of school candidates.”

He said there was a 53% decrease in the A Level pass rate in this year’s June examination compared to last year.

“The total number of candidates who registered for the June 2024 Advanced Level examination was 144. Of these, 125 were private candidates and 19 were school candidates.

“The total number of those who sat for the June 2024 Advanced Level examination was 120 as compared to 256 who sat for the same examination in 2023.

“There was a decrease of 136 in candidature, translating to a percentage decrease of 53%. Of these, 52 candidates wrote two or more subjects and 38 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects.

“This translates to an overall pass rate of 31,67%. In comparison, in the June 2023 examination, 112 candidates wrote two or more subjects and 85 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects.”

This, according to Mapfumo, translated to a 75,89% pass rate, adding that there was a 44,22% decrease in the overall pass rate.

“A total number of 18 school candidates sat for the June 2024 examination. Of these, 15 wrote two or more subjects and 13 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, yielding a percentage pass rate of 72,23%.

“A total number of 102 private candidates sat for the June 2024 examination. Of these, 37 wrote two or more subjects and 25 obtained a Grade E or better in two or more subjects, yielding a percentage pass rate of 24,51%.

“The ministry is reminding all candidates, parents and stakeholders that the continuous assessment learning activities (Calas) are integral to the candidates’ learning and assessment.”

He said candidates who did not submit their Calas were considered to have not completed their assessment and did not receive results.