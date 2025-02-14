Source: ZIMSEC Sets 2025 June And November Examination Fees

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the examination fees and structure for the June and November 2025 sessions.

In a notice issued on Thursday, 13 February, ZIMSEC confirmed that the fees remain unchanged from previous sessions and urged candidates to strictly follow the registration dates and deadlines provided by their schools. ZIMSEC said:

The ZIMSEC June and November 2025 Examination Registrations are now in progress. Guardians and Candidates can visit their nearest School/ Centre for registration.

The 2025 examination fee for Ordinary Level (per subject) is set at US$24 in total. Of this amount, candidates in public schools, local authority schools, and non-profit mission schools will pay a USD portion of US$11, while the government will subsidize US$13. Private school, college, and private candidates will not benefit from the government subsidy and will be required to pay the full US$24 per subject.

For Advanced Level (per subject), the 2025 examination fee is US$48. Candidates in public schools, local authority schools, and non-profit mission schools will pay a USD portion of US$22, with the government subsidizing US$26. Private school, college, and private candidates will not receive the government subsidy and will pay the full US$48 per subject. Said ZIMSEC:

Parents and guardians are guided to pay the fees in a currency of their choice. (Rand, USD, or ZWG). For payments in ZWG, the prevailing interbank USD to ZWL exchange rate as of the 10th of March 2024, for the June session, and the 24th of March 2024, for the November session, will be confirmed by ZIMSEC to all examination centres.

ZIMSEC also clarified that the government subsidy does not apply to candidates retaking any subjects, and the BEAM programme does not cover retake examinations.

The subsidy is limited to a maximum of 7 subjects for Ordinary Level candidates and 4 subjects for Advanced Level candidates, including Communication Skills.