ZimStat undertakes to pay enumerators -Newsday Zimbabwe

Mercy Chidemo

THE ZIMBABWE Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has promised to clear by Friday next week all outstanding allowances owed to over 40 000 enumerators for the 2022 housing and population census.

This comes after the disgruntled enumerators this week threatened to take legal action against the statistics body for failure to pay them on time. The allowances were due in April.

ZimStat has been releasing preliminary results of the census, raising the ire of the enumerators.

ZimStat spokesperson Mercy Chidemo said: “Payment for enumeration allowances is being processed and they will receive their monies no later than September 16, 2022. We are finalising the processing of their payroll so that the Treasury will deposit the funds.”

The enumerators have since raised concerns that the allowances have been eroded by inflation and implored ZimStat to review the payment in line with the inflation rate.

Chidemo said reviewing of the allowances was currently under consideration.