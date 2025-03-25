Source: Zinara restructuring pays off -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE restructuring at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is paying off after the institution’s board chairperson and chief executive were recognised for steering the parastatal out of turbulent waters.

The new Zinara is shedding off its bad boy tag that saw the parastatal being reduced to a museum of mismanagement.

Government stepped in and appointed Nkosinathi Ncube as chief executive in 2020. A new board led by George Manyaya was appointed a year later to steer the ship.

The move appears to have paid dividends with Zinara being recognised yesterday. Board chairperson Manyaya was adjudged the overall best chairperson. He bagged the best-performing board chairperson in the revenue collection authorities sector.

Ncube was the overall best CEO. To cap it all, the parent ministry walked away with a spring. Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona was adjudged the best-performing minister.

Anxious Masuka, the Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development minister and former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister July Moyo were first and second runners up, respectively.

The overall best-performing Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution was Ezra Chadzamira.

Transport and Infrastructural Development ministry secretary Joy Makumbe was named permanent-secretary of the year.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on government officials to adopt a results-driven approach, emphasising the importance of performance contracting in achieving the country’s development goals.

Speaking at the 2024 Performance Evaluation Results and 2025 Performance Contracts Signing Ceremony at State House yesterday, Mnangagwa said performance contracting had had a positive impact since its introduction in 2021.

He said performance contracting enabled stakeholders, including ordinary citizens, to assess progress made by ministries, departments and agencies in achieving targets set out in the National Development Strategy and Vision 2030.

This year’s performance contracts have been extended to deputy ministers, deputy chief secretaries, Public Service commissioners, the Clerk of Parliament and the secretary to the Judicial Service Commission.

Additionally, Joint Performance Contracts for programmes and projects will be implemented starting in 2026.

“It is commendable that since the introduction of performance contracting, we have witnessed notable milestones across all sectors. These include steady economic growth, the introduction of the ZiG, the launch of the Presidential Title Deeds Programme and the establishment of village units, among others.

“Riding on the current momentum, more reforms will continue to be implemented, guided by global best practice, which takes into account the unique needs and challenges of our country. The public sector must resist the temptation of complacency and comfort,” Mnangagwa said.

He applauded the growing culture of accountability, integrity, efficiency and effectiveness.

Mnangagwa highlighted the need for the public sector to resist complacency and adopt a culture of accountability, integrity, efficiency and effectiveness.