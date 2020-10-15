Source: Zinwa cuts off Binga water supplies – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BUSINESS operators and residents at Binga Business Centre have been without running water since last month after the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) cut off supplies over a $1 billion debt owed by the local authority.

Residents said water supply was cut off on September 23 without prior warning.

Civic organisation, Citizen Watch confirmed the development and appealed to the local authority and Zinwa to resolve their differences and restore water supply at the business centre.

“On September 23, water was disconnected without notice from the supplier. Residents thought it was just a fault. On September 25, a committee visited council and was told that Zinwa had disconnected the water supplies because council had a debt of over $1 million and the question is: Are residents paying to council and on the other hand is council paying the money paid by residents to Zinwa?” Citizen Watch said.

Contacted for comment, Binga Rural District Council chief executive officer Joshua Muzamba said: “I have been away from Binga for the past few days and I am at a funeral.”

Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga said she was unaware of the issue.