Source: ZIPR elects new president –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR) has elected Thandolwenkosi Nkomo as the organisation’s new president.

ZIPR has been the national body for public relations professionals for almost 67 years, having been founded in 1957.

In a Press statement recently, the ZIPR said Nkomo got the position due to his commitment and hard work at the organisation.

“ZIPR has elected Thandolwenkosi Nkomo as president following its annual general meeting held on Friday May 10, 2024.

“Mr Nkomo, a seasoned communications professional who has been an active member of ZIPR for several years, takes over from Hazel Zisanhi, who completed a successful two-year term as the institute’s president,” the organisation said.

Charles Sadondo was elected vice-president and Roberta Katunga secretary while Darling Ndlovu joined the ZIPR council as a council member.

“Former president Zisanhi remains on council as an ex-officio member assuming responsibility for the public relations and membership portfolio, in which capacity she is expected to use her considerable experience to support the growth initiatives of the institute,” the organisation said.

In an interview, Nkomo expressed his commitment to meeting the membership’s expectations while promoting the public relations profession in Zimbabwe.

“The election of the new council comes at a time when there has been tremendous interest among public relations practitioners in ongoing professional development programmes and platforms that enable them to network, collaborate and contribute to the sustained growth of public relations in Zimbabwe,” Nkomo said.