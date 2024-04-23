‘ZITF a beacon of Zim’s innovations’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Minister Ndlovu

Business Reporter

Zimbabwe continues to promote and integrate technological advancements in various facets of commerce and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) stands out as a beacon of the country’s innovations and international cooperation, a senior official said.

This comes as the annual trade showcase roars into life today in Zimbabwe’s second-largest city Bulawayo, and runs until Saturday. The first three days will be business days while April 26 and 27, 2024 will be public days.

ZITF serves as a platform for showcasing products and technological innovations that can drive industrial and economic growth while allowing businesses and investors to meet and create profitable relationships.

The ZITF company says this year’s edition offers a peek into opportunities for the driving force behind innovation, job creation, and sustainable development; the entrepreneur.

This year’s exhibition runs under the theme “Entrepreneur:

The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”, with expectations high that this year’s event will create opportunities for lucrative deals and market expansion.

ZITF Company said the premier exhibition would this year showcase various industries and sectors that exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit.

“From manufacturing and technology to agriculture and value-added services, ZITF 2024 will provide a platform for local and international delegates and exhibitors to connect, collaborate, and explore new business opportunities,” ZITF Company said.

Kenyan President William Ruto will officially open the event. A total of 624 exhibitors have confirmed their participation at this year’s event from 565 who attended last year. The number of participating countries increased from 21 to 26.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the country was ready to welcome visitors from far and wide to the 64th Edition of the premier international trade exhibition.

The government has urged business players to harness digital innovation to grow their global footprint.

Speaking ahead of ZITF, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Thomas Utete-Wushe said the position underscored the theme of this year’s ZITF, which promotes innovation as a key driver for economic growth and global expansion.

He said through strategic use of technology, Zimbabwean enterprises would not only be able to penetrate and navigate various global markets but also enhance their competitiveness.

Recent data reflects the positive impact of digital adoption in commerce, with Zimbabwe’s digital trade indices showing a 20 percent rise in online commercial activities.

Moreover, the contribution of e-commerce to the national economy has witnessed a commendable increase, underscoring the pivotal role of digital platforms in fostering economic development.

“By harnessing digital tools and platforms, such as social media, e-commerce websites, and online marketplaces, companies can effectively promote their products and engage with a diverse audience of global consumers,” stated Dr Utete-Wushe.

This direction not only paves the way for enhanced economic prosperity but also positions Zimbabwean enterprises at the forefront of the global economic stage, advocating for a technology-empowered future.

Online sales platforms also play a critical role by providing a venue where Zimbabwean products can be displayed and purchased by an international clientele.

This breaks down traditional geographical barriers and opens up new avenues for sales and business growth.

Dr Utete-Wushe said the digital presence would create a resilient and sustainable international presence, ensuring that local businesses thrive in the competitive global marketplace.

“Zimbabwe continues to promote and integrate technological advancements in its commercial practices, and the ZITF stands out as a beacon of innovation and international cooperation,” he said.

Economic statistics highlight the success of such initiatives, with a significant increase in export volumes driven by these digitised trade channels.

Digital marketing strategies have become essential for businesses aiming to increase their international presence.

Targeted advertising and tailored promotional content enable Zimbabwean companies to connect with specific market segments worldwide.