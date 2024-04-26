Source: ZITF Company’s US$300m project takes shape –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZITF company chairperson Busisa Moyo

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) has released details of its vision for the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, which will be renamed the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Eco-Park (ZICEEP).

The project will cost US$300 million and will be executed in stages.

The plan is to transform the precinct into a dynamic mixed-use development on the prime 17-acres of real estate located close to Bulawayo central business district.

The visionary masterplan, whose details were released on Wednesday, is a long-term idea to develop the fair-grounds by introducing modern world-class amenities.

“The unveiling of the new ZITF Masterplan and Eco-Park represents a transformative moment for Bulawayo and underscores our commitment to driving sustainable growth and development in the region,” ZITF Company chairperson Busisa Moyo said in a statement.

“By revitalising the ZICEEP we aim to create a vibrant hub for commerce, hospitality and leisure, while also celebrating Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage.”

As the leading exhibition venue in the country, the ZICEEP master plan represents a significant step forward revitalising the region and enhancing its appeal as a premier destination for business tourism, commerce, culture and recreation.

“The new and envisaged precinct will feature the following elements: New international convention centre to accommodate up to 5 000 delegates; new 500 room hotel linked to convention centre; 5-Star Boutique Hotel with facilities to host travelling heads of states and VIPs [very important persons],” further read Moyo’s statement.

It will also consist of a modern retail shopping centre to provide daily convenience as well as offering a diverse range of retail, dining and entertainment options for visitors and residents alike.

ZICEEP will have a theme park that will celebrate the diverse heritage and landmarks of Zimbabwe and intertwined with highlighting the kings & queens of Zimbabwe, inviting visitors to explore and engage with the nation’s history and natural beauty.

The eco-park will have office parks, providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and grow; new eco-friendly parks and pedestrianised walkways in line with international standards.

“In addition to the new anchor developments highlighted above, the ZICEEP will also retain over 25 existing structures of historical significance, which will be modernised to provide a new contemporary look aligned to the overall vision,” Moyo added.

ZITF Company is in the process of engaging stakeholders to begin implementation on various key anchor developments.

These projects may be structured through the public private partnerships model and will be supported by government through key investment incentives to drive the overall vision of National Development Strategy 1, which aims to achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030.