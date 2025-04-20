Source: ZITF roars to life | The Sunday News

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) roars into life tomorrow in Bulawayo, with expectations high that the iconic trade jamboree will spotlight Zimbabwe’s drive towards inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

This year’s milestone edition is themed “Blue Sapphire”, in celebration of its legacy and runs under the guiding message: “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”

Held at its traditional venue, the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart Centre, the 2025 ZITF comes at a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe’s economic journey.

As the country accelerates its economic diplomacy agenda under the leadership of President Dr Mnangagwa, the trade fair emerges not only as a showcase of industrial capability but as a vehicle for meaningful international engagement.

The Second Republic has consistently placed trade promotion, investment attraction, and global re-engagement at the core of its foreign policy.

Events such as the ZITF embody this vision, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s positioning as a serious player in regional and global markets.

This year’s edition set to be officially opened on Friday by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economic diplomacy and national branding.

It actively complements government efforts to attract foreign direct investment, build cross-border partnerships and stimulate local enterprise growth.

Beyond the deals expected on the exhibition floors, ZITF 2025 is anticipated to deliver significant economic benefits to the host city, Bulawayo and the wider economy.

From a surge in hospitality and tourism activity to increased demand in transport, retail, and support services, the fair promises a broad economic uplift.

Importantly, the fair offers a platform for local entrepreneurs, small businesses and start-ups to gain visibility, showcase innovations, and connect with international markets.

It also facilitates knowledge exchange and technology transfer, vital for industrial transformation.

ZITF Company Board Chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, noted that the 65th edition features a packed calendar of business-focused events designed to promote dialogue, innovation and economic integration.

“As is the norm, the expo diary is lined up with rich opportunities for networking, learning, and exploring innovative solutions,” he said.

Activities commence on Monday with a Business-to-Business Networking Cocktail hosted by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), alongside a light-hearted Quiz and Karaoke Cocktail hosted by AMG.

On Tuesday, attention turns to rural economic transformation with the Rural Industrialisation Indaba, alongside key sessions such as the Buyers’ Speed Networking, the Zimbabwe-India Business Session, and the launch of the ZITF 2025 Innovators’ Forum and Hackathon.

The flagship ZITF International Business Conference to be held under the theme “Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe’s Economic Resurgence” is scheduled for Wednesday with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga as the guest of honour.

Discussions will focus on revitalising strategic industries, advancing regional and global trade integration, and adopting innovative technologies.

Delegates will also explore global financing mechanisms and learn from international industrialisation models.

Also on Wednesday is the inaugural Research for Industrialisation and Economic Recovery Conference, running under the theme “Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development.”

The forum will highlight the role of research in shaping Zimbabwe’s economic development, with participation from diplomats, academics, industry leaders, research institutions, and civil society.

Thursday will host a suite of key events, including the CZI Equipment Manufacturers’ Breakfast Meeting, the Connect Africa Symposium, the ZITF Diplomats’ Forum, the ZITF Charity Golf Challenge, and the Scholastica Indaba targeting education stakeholders.

The week culminates on Friday with the official opening ceremony by President Chapo, before concluding on Saturday with a public programme celebrating trade, culture and entertainment.

Ahead of the fair, there was heightened activity as exhibitors finalised their displays. Many expressed optimism about the opportunities ZITF presents.

One such exhibitor, Mr Siphosenkosi Dube, a returning participant in the SME sector, voiced strong confidence in this year’s edition.

“Every year, ZITF gets better. The organisation, the turnout, and the calibre of exhibitors and visitors reflect Zimbabwe’s growing reputation as a regional trade hub. We have had fruitful pre-fair engagements and we expect to seal at least three major deals that will not only expand our footprint locally but also open doors regionally which is key,” he said.

He commended the ZITF Company for its continued innovation in creating a relevant and future-facing platform, noting that this year’s theme aligns well with his business objectives.

This year’s fair is also notable for its six-day run — an extension aimed at offering more time for engagement between exhibitors and visitors.

Interest has surged, with 28 countries confirming participation up from 27 last year.

“Traditional exhibition space is 100 percent full and the ZITF Company has prepared extra space to accommodate the high volume of exhibitors, currently standing at 596,” Mr Moyo said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

“Currently, direct exhibitors have taken up 51 204,62 square meters of exhibition space. We can confirm the participation of 45 direct international exhibitors, with 28 countries represented — a notable increase from last year.”

Since assuming office in 2017, President Mnangagwa has positioned economic diplomacy at the heart of Zimbabwe’s international agenda.

In support of ZITF 2025, the company recently conducted regional roadshows in Botswana, South Africa and Zambia to boost awareness and participation.

Commenting on the fair’s broader impact, economist Ms Alice Chikonzi described ZITF 2025 as a strategic platform with far-reaching implications.

“The continued participation of Asian and European countries is especially significant — it signals growing international confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory and opens up new avenues for trade, technology transfer and investment,” she said.

“These global engagements enrich our local industries with fresh perspectives, advanced expertise, and access to broader markets.”

She added that this year’s theme resonates strongly with Zimbabwe’s goal to align its economic growth with regional and global value chains.

“Under the theme ‘Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,’ the exhibition is a timely convergence of local ambition and international opportunity laying the groundwork for a more competitive, connected and resilient economy.”