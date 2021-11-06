ZLHR rescues 90 year-old man and 27 Chiadzwa villagers arrested over protest against Chinese diamond miner 

TWENTY-EIGHT Chiadzwa villagers were on Thursday 4 November 2021 released from prison custody after they were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers for allegedly protesting against Chinese diamond miner, Anjin Investments.

The 28 Chiadzwa villagers, who included Robert Chiadzwa, a 90-year-old

Headman, were arrested on Wednesday 3 November 2021 and charged with

public violence as defined in Section 36 of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors told Magistrate Langton Mukwengi that Newman Chiadzwa aged

66 years, Headman Chiadzwa aged 90 years and Shadreck Chipise aged 61

years organised an unsanctioned demonstration at Anjin Investments’

new processing plant in the diamond fields of Chiadzwa, in which the

villagers participated.

The villagers’ gripe with Anjin Investments emanated from the diamond

miner’s decision to have Chief Marange instead of Headman Chiadzwa

preside over rituals conducted to allow it to resume mining operations

in Chiadzwa.

Things heated up after Anjin Investments failed to turn up for a

meeting scheduled for 2 November 2021 at Headman Chiadzwa’s homestead

of which the diamond miner had agreed to attend so as to iron out some

grievances which the villagers had.

This, prosecuted alleged, prompted the villagers to force their way

into Anjin Investments’ new processing plant and barricaded all roads

leading to the plant with stones.

Prosecutors alleged that Newman Chiadzwa, Headman Chiadzwa and Chipise

ordered all Anjin Investments employees to shut down operations while

the other villagers were carrying placards denouncing the diamond

miner.

Besides the three, the other villagers include Mathew Mundondo aged 38

years, Jey Kasakara aged 29 years, Onias Chiadzwa aged 53 years,

William Nhunduro aged 55 years, Josphat Makaza aged 37 years, Mirirai

Chiadzwa aged 46 years, Onai Marange aged 40 years, Irene Sithole aged

48 years, Trymore Mangwiro aged 35 years, Tinashe Zvinodavanhu aged 47

years, Pendai Makota aged 62 years, Augastine Majaha aged 48 years,

Mika Sanyerwa aged 44 years, John Chibiya aged 49 years, Gumisai

Mugomo aged 34 years, Rombe Engai aged 60 years, Justin Chiadzwa aged

75 years, Beaulla Mawoyo aged 69 years, Rosemary Chiadzwa aged 48

years, Howard Taremeredzwa aged 54 years, Jacob Kazambara aged 41

years, Gilbert Chiadzwa aged 41 years, Bonnie Mujoma aged 74 years,

Munyaradzi Chenjerai aged 38 years and Hudson Chiadzwa aged 67 years.

The villagers reportedly held placards which read “Anjin you destroyed

livestock”, “Your consultation action was not done properly”, “Anjin

you destroyed our dams and rivers, arable land, grazing and pastures”,

“Anjin you lied to Chiadzwa community”, “Anjin our livelihoods we want

compensation”, “Col Esau don’t mislead Anjin about Chiyadzwa rituals

stay at barracks”; “Marange your foot into Chiyadzwa territory at your

own risk bvunza Gilbert”.

The Chiadzwa villagers, prosecutors said, destroyed clay pots

containing traditional beer on 28 October 2021 as they protested

against being side lined in the rituals process and reportedly

demanded that 10 percent of Anjin Investments employees should be from

the local community and also complained about the ill-treatment of

workers by some Chinese nationals.

The Chiadzwa villagers allegedly assaulted some Chinese nationals for

refusing to obey their orders to stop all operations at the diamond

plant although they did not sustain serious injuries.

On Thursday 4 November 2021, Magistrate Mukwengi released the 28

villagers from prison custody after ordering them to pay ZWL3 000 each

as bail money and not to be within a 100 metre radius from Anjin

Investments premises, not to interfere with witnesses and to continue

residing at their given residential addresses.

The 28 villagers, who were represented by Cosmos Chibaya, Peggy

Tavagadza and Moses Chikomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and

Passmore Nyakureba and Blessward Mungure of Zimbabwe Environmental

Lawyers Association, return to court on 22 November 2021.